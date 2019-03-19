image
Wednesday, March 20th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Obsessing over Aditya Chopra earns him publicity but does he really want it?

Bollywood

Obsessing over Aditya Chopra earns him publicity but does he really want it?

Archita KashyapArchita Kashyap   March 19 2019, 7.51 pm
back
Aditya Chopra‪Hiroo Johar‬karan joharMediapaparazziRani Mukerji
nextAnupam Kher's film on 26/11 attacks pulled down from New Zealand theatres after firing in mosques

within