October: Bollywood lauds Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu’s performance

Shoojit Sircars’s October will hit the screens tomorrow, April 13. But, the makers decided to hold a special screening of the film in Dubai. Varun, debutante Banita Sandhu and producers Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar along with several other Bollywood celebrities were present for the movie screening. The movie has so far received overwhelming response from the members of the film fraternity. Ace filmmaker Karan Johar called Sircar a genius and also lauded both Varun’s and newcomer Banita Sandhu’s performances.

Check-out the reactions of other celebs below:

#October is absolutely beautiful... just beautiful....sucks you into its world and absorbs you completely...I felt like I was standing there with the characters and feeling their every beat and emotion....@ShoojitSircar and @writeonj are a genius team! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 11, 2018

@BanitaSandhu is so so lovely! Her stillness and silences speak volumes ! She has a striking and supremely heartening presence ! Welcome to the movies! Huge mention to Gitanjali Rao for her brilliant performance! #october — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 11, 2018

@Varun_dvn as Dan is a character I have never met at the movies before! Flawed but so real and so intuitively hearful.....by the end of the film you root for him with a heavy heart....undoubtedly his best work to date..... — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 11, 2018

OCTOBER ... the cinematography by Avik Mukhopadhyay is brilliant, the visuals breathtaking ... the music by @ShantanuMoitra is beautiful ... the casting by Jogi ji is just bang on... loved the film in everyway... @Varun_dvn — Shashank khaitan (@ShashankKhaitan) April 11, 2018

#OCTOBER ... @Varun_dvn as Dan is brilliant. He is so real and loveable and really brings out the complexities of this 21 year old character. His eyes are so innocent and vulnerable that he makes Dan endearing even in his awkwardness. So happy to see him make such brave choices.. — Shashank khaitan (@ShashankKhaitan) April 11, 2018

#October is a movie experience like no other. It’s subtle yet leaves you feeling things words can’t do justice to. @Varun_dvn you are a revelation and @BanitaSandhu welcome to the world of movies! Props to @ShoojitSircar and the ever brilliant @writeonj 🌸🌸🌸 — Amul Vikas Mohan (@amul_mohan) April 11, 2018

#October is so very real and you end up connecting with every scene. The human relations have been depicted in the most real manner & all credit goes to the team #October. Kudos!!! — vajir singh (@vajir) April 11, 2018

Outstanding, original, observant, emotionally opulent...#October! Kudos @ShoojitSircar @Varun_dvn @BanitaSandhu @writeonj @ronnielahiri for a cinematic gem that steers clear from all cliche and melodrama but still grabs your heart — Nitin Tej Ahuja (@nitinta) April 11, 2018

Speaking of Varun, Shoojit had said in an earlier interview, “It wasn’t like I wanted to work with Varun Dhawan. I saw him in my office one day and I just found some kind of honesty and innocence in him which I was looking for my character. I went on with him purely on instincts. Though he was an overnight sensation, a star, but there was something really ‘teenage’ and ‘young’ in him.”

The unusual romantic tale has been penned by writer Juhi Chaturvedi of Piku fame. Shoojit Sircar and Juhi Chaturvedi’s previous outings like Piku and Vicky Donor had hit the right chord with the audience. The duo always bring out the best performances from the actors involved in the project. In several media interactions they have revealed that October took them more than two-and-a-half years to write. Hence, the audience can surely expect another good storyline from the movie.