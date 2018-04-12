home/ entertainment/ bollywood
October: Bollywood lauds Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu’s performance

October: Bollywood lauds Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu’s performance

First published: April 12, 2018 02:52 PM IST | Updated: April 12, 2018 03:57 PM IST | Author: Anirvan Daityari

Shoojit Sircars’s October will hit the screens tomorrow, April 13. But, the makers decided to hold a special screening of the film in Dubai. Varun, debutante Banita Sandhu and producers Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar along with several other Bollywood celebrities were present for the movie screening. The movie has so far received overwhelming response from the members of the film fraternity. Ace filmmaker Karan Johar called Sircar a genius and also lauded both Varun’s and newcomer Banita Sandhu’s performances.

Check-out the reactions of other celebs below:

Speaking of Varun, Shoojit had said in an earlier interview, “It wasn’t like I wanted to work with Varun Dhawan. I saw him in my office one day and I just found some kind of honesty and innocence in him which I was looking for my character. I went on with him purely on instincts. Though he was an overnight sensation, a star, but there was something really ‘teenage’ and ‘young’ in him.”

The unusual romantic tale has been penned by writer Juhi Chaturvedi of Piku fame. Shoojit Sircar and Juhi Chaturvedi’s previous outings like Piku and Vicky Donor had hit the right chord with the audience. The duo always bring out the best performances from the actors involved in the project. In several media interactions they have revealed that October took them more than two-and-a-half years to write. Hence, the audience can surely expect another good storyline from the movie.

SHOW MORE
tags: #Banita Sandhu #Bollywood #cooking #Entertainment #film #October #Promotions #Shoojit Sircar #Varun Dhawan

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All