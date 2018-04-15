October box office collection: Varun Dhawan starrer bags Rs 12 crore in two days

The Shoojit Sircar-directed October has received heaps of praise from critics as well as fans. On its first day at the theatres, the film grossed Rs 5.04 crore at the box office. Though the film is hardly Varun Dhawan’s best in terms of numbers, the Saturday numbers are likely to make him happy. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh mentioned that Saturday saw a 48.21 percent growth for the film and he expects the trend to continue on Sunday as well.

#October shows a SUPER 48.21% GROWTH on Sat... Metros/plexes are clearly contributing heavily to the revenue... Should continue the upward trend on Sun... Fri 5.04 cr, Sat 7.47 cr. Total: ₹ 12.51 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 15, 2018

The film gained steam over the weekend as expected and Saturday saw it earning Rs 7.47 crore. This puts the total amount earned to Rs 12.51 crore. October stars Banita Sandhu in her acting debut beside Varun Dhawan. Out of the last five films worked on by Varun, four of them have crossed the Rs 100 crore mark but that does not look like a cakewalk for October. Speaking to the media, Varun said, “October comes from an extremely special place from my heart because as my career forwarded, I just felt that I started becoming more selfish and I wanted to do a selfless character like Dan.”

#October has a slow start... Biz will have to witness miraculous growth over the weekend + maintain a strong trend on weekdays to leave a mark... Word of mouth is extremely mixed... Fri ₹ 5.04 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 14, 2018

A few critics mentioned that the film was average but they applauded Shoojit Sircar’s treatment of the script. Critic Shubhra Gupta said, “October reminds you strongly of last year’s The Big Sick whose two lead protagonists find themselves spending large chunks of their time in a hospital, she beset by a serious illness, and he trying to figure out stuff.”

October’s plot is based on a young man called Dan who works in a hotel. His friend Shiuli also has a job at the same hotel. The story revolves around how he falls in love with Shiuli under unusual circumstances.