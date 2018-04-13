October: Varun’s big risk seems to have paid off

Varun Dhawan’s big day here. After giving successive hits in 2017 with Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Judwaa 2 and both films raking in over 200 crore worldwide, Varun took the risk of his life when he signed up for a non-glamourous role in Shoojit Sircar’s October. Questions rose of whether Varun was cut out for a non-masala, experimental character like the one he plays in his latest film. But all doubts of his capability to carry a heartwarming, tearjerker drama through can be put to rest as experts give him a thumbs up post the release of the film.

Varun Dhawan is restrained and mature. His humour is innate, but his

understanding of pain and how it affects the human behaviour is even better. It’s a terrific performance, his best for sure.

The film transcends logic, debate and even ethics. It is touted as a story about love. More than love, October propositions itself as a story about hope.

Bless the fools. They are the only ones who rush in, after all. October reminds us to celebrate the bloom. There is a reason autumn is called fall.

The movie has its heart in the right place with a perfect emotional quotient. Kudos to the team for not going overboard with melodramatic scenes. It is a Varun Dhawan- Shoojit Sircar collaboration you can't afford to miss.

October tells us that romance doesn’t necessarily have to play out in the metric of song-and-dance-and-high-pitched-melodrama; that it can be low-key, and unusual, can be conducted through speaking glances, rather than words.While it’s impressive that October thwarts the foundation of a Bollywood film with its song and melodrama-free stand, this film will try your patience. Watch this at your own risk.