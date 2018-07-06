Oh fresh! Trouble brews for Salman Khan as this time he finds himself in a land dispute

Bollywood's superstar Salman Khan is one of those celebrities who always finds himself mired in one or the other controversy. And yet again it seems like the actor is in trouble, as he has landed himself in a land dispute case that has been filed against him by an NRI couple.

Reportedly, the NRI couple namely Ketan and Ankita Kakkad are accusing Khan of not letting them obtain electricity from Salman Khan’s property (Arpita Farms). The couple claimed that it is their path but they have been barred from entering the place. The Kakkads organized a press conference with advocate Abha Singh where they talked about the problems that they are facing.

Further as per the reports, the actor's staff is not letting the couple create an electricity pole. They said that they took the help of the forest minister Sudhir Mungantiwar but it was of no use since they were only interested in clicking pictures with the actor and not resolving the issue.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Salman's lawyer has claimed that they have not done anything wrong or illegal and the NRI couple is just trying to capitalize on the name of the actor. Not only this, the forest minister too spoke up on the same and said that the allegations are not true and there is nobody above the law, reports a leading tabloid.

On the work front, Salman's Race 3 just saw its release. He is currently seen hosting Sony TV's reality show Dus Ka Dum and will next be seen in Bharat that will also be the comeback movie of Priyanka Chopra and will also have Disha Patani in a pivotal role. It is a remake of the Korean film, 'Ode To My Father.