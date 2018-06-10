Oh my! The price of Ranbir Kapoor’s leather jacket will set your bank account on fire

He is a style icon, a man who is adored not only by women but by men too! Ranbir Kapoor is the man of every girls dream and a muse who is like a boon to all the fashion designers out there. But well, if you aspire to be like him, mind you, it’s going to create a dent in your pocket. Like the recent jacket he sported for the promotional shoot of his upcoming film, Sanju. The cost of this jacket literally made our eyes pop in disbelief.

Ranbir was seen wearing a hand-waxed Morleigh jacket by Belstaff. Scanning through the official website of the brand, we realized that the jacket is way out of our league.

The cost of the jacket has been marked as £1,450 which when converted into Indian rupees comes to Rs 1,31,324. Ouch that hurt, right?

But then he is the Kapoor lad after all. A bank balance that’s beyond your imagination, the super star can afford to be dressed in such swanky, super expensive outfits. And we aren't complaining as he looks so handsome in it!

Talking about Sanju, it is the film that narrates the iconic life of Sanjay Dutt. From being a womanizer to being termed as a terrorist, everything that made Sanjay Dutt is a part of this film.

Sanju hit the screens on June 29.