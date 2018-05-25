OH NO! Major disappointment for Salman Khan fans in Pakistan

Salman Khan has a crazy fan following, and that’s not just in India. Neighbouring country Pakistan too has Bhai fans that can cross the ocean for him, literally. The frenzy is high on both sides of the border for his upcoming movie Race 3 which is due to hit the screens this Eid. But here’s a major disappointment for Salman’s fans in Pakistan. Seems like Race 3 won’t be releasing in Pakistan on Eid. The Pakistan's Information and Broadcasting Ministry has decided that no Indian films will be releasing during the period of Eid in their country. They have taken this decision to promote the local film industry in Pakistan.

Here’s the letter issued by the Pakistan’s I & B Ministry to the exhibitors:

So, the fans of the Salman in Pakistan have to wait for a few weeks after Eid to watch Race 3.

Directed by Remo D’Souza, Race 3 is the third instalment of the Race franchise. It also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem. It is slated to hit the screens on 15June 2018. The trailer and the songs of the film have failed to impress us. Let’s see if the movie will be able to make a mark or not.