Oh No! Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's 2.0 has been pushed to 2019?

Looks like Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar-starrer 2.0 is one jinxed project. After getting postponed multiple times, the movie has apparently been postponed again, this time, straight to the year 2019. Yes, and we kid you not as this is the truth if some of the sources closest to the developments are to be believed.

A source quoted the same to DNA. “With the amount of VFX work on 2.0 that is still pending, there is no way the makers will be able to release the film this year. In fact, the producers are currently working out a perfect release date for the film that will now hit screens in 2019. An announcement of the same will be done in the last quarter of the year.”

That means we will have to wait quite some time in order to witness the grandeur of Thalaiva and a rogue Akshay. This is not the first time reports of movie getting postponed have floated around. The movie was initially set to hit the screens in December 2017, but then was postponed to Jan 2018, and then to April 2018 and lastly, August 2018. All the delays happened because of makers feeling to meet the deadline for the pending VFX work.

Well, see you in 2019 then, 2.0.

Rajinikanth is currently anticipating the response to his latest release Kaala, which hit the theatres after multiple controversies and hurdles. Akshay, on the other hand, is busy with Gold.