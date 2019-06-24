Priyanka Kaul June 24 2019, 10.54 pm June 24 2019, 10.54 pm

Dutee Chand became famous when she became the third Indian woman to ever qualify at the Summer Olympic Games Women’s for the 100 meters event. But the 23-year-old Olympic athlete was in news recently after she opened up about her sexual orientation. After the Indian Supreme Court’s rule to decriminalise gay sex in 2018, Chand had come out in the public to state that she was in a same-sex relationship. And now, Bollywood seems to see a good potential of this being made into a biopic.

Dutee Chand, who currently holds the title for being the national champion (100 meters), had shared that she gets offers to sell the right for her biopic. But she has not yet made up her mind about it. A recent interview in Bombay Times quoted her as saying, “I have got requests from so many filmmakers who are keen to make my biopic, but I haven’t given the nod yet. Apart from Anil Kapoor and Rakeysh Mehra, a lot of actors and actresses have independently reached out. With the number of requests coming my way, lagta hai meri story bahut hit hogi.”

However, she does has a favourite in mind to play her part. Although she mentioned two names, she clearly had a preferred choice. She said, ‘’I think Priyanka Chopra did a very good job in Mary Kom. While I don’t know who will eventually be selected, I think Kangana Ranaut can portray me perfectly on screen, I like her as an actress.”

Actress Kangana Ranaut responded delightedly on this and said, “That’s very kind of Duteeji. I am humbled that she feels I am worthy of playing her.”