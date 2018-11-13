Om Namah Shivay from Bhaiaji Superhit: The new song from Sunny Deol starrer is a religious dose

After being in the pipeline for around five years, Sunny Deol's Bhaiaji Superhit is finally hitting the screens on November 23, 2018. The makers are trying to create a good pre-release buzz with the help of trailer and the songs of the movie. After songs like Naam Hai Bhaiaji, Sleepy Sleepy Akhiyan and Do Naina, the makers have released a new track, titled Om Namah Shivay.

With the title of the song, you would understand that this one is a religious track. It is composed by Raghav Sachar and sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Raghav Sachar and Aakanksha Sharma. The song features Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta and Jaideep Ahlawat. The song is a treat for Sunny Deol fans who have been waiting to see him dance. Zinta doesn’t get much scope in the track and Ahlawat fails to make a mark. However, we cannot ignore that Preity is looking damn pretty as the village belle. This movie will mark her big screen comeback after a hiatus.

Bhaiaji Superhit was earlier slated to release on October 19, 2018, but later it was postponed to November. The movie also stars Ameesha Patel, Arshad Warsi and Shreyas Talpade.