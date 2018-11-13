image
Tuesday, November 13th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Om Namah Shivay from Bhaiaji Superhit: The new song from Sunny Deol starrer is a religious dose

Bollywood

Om Namah Shivay from Bhaiaji Superhit: The new song from Sunny Deol starrer is a religious dose

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   November 13 2018, 12.10 am
back
Bhaiaji SuperhitBollywoodEntertainmentJaideep AhlawatOm Namah ShivayPreity ZintaSunny Deol
nextPriyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wedding: Is this what the bride and groom will be wearing?
ALSO READ

Bhaiaji Superhit Trailer: Sunny Deol, Shreyas Talpade's action comedy will tickle your funny bones

Bhaiaji Superhit postponed: Sunny Deol avoids clash with Namaste England and Badhaai Ho

Bhaiaji Superhit: Do Naina turns Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta into romantics