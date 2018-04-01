Omertà new poster: Rajkummar Rao sports a cold blooded look

Director Hansal Mehta is slowly but steadily unwrapping new layers from his film Omertà. The upcoming film features Rajkummar Rao essaying the dreaded British-born Pakistani terrorist Omar Saeed Sheikh. We first saw Rajkummar aka Omar deep in prayer in the first poster. And now, Omertà’s second poster shows a bearded and merciless Rao being taken in a police van. The new poster along with the first poster of Omertà makes one thing clear – the filmmaker along with his muse Rajkummar Rao is all set to break new records again.

Touted as a thriller, Omertà takes a look into the journey of an evil mind. “My first as an anti-hero and exhausting as an actor. To feel the hate towards another human-being without any remorse can take quite a toll. It took me a while to shed this character,” Rajkummar Rao had said.

Omertà has been shot in real locations across London and India and tells us the gritty and horrifying true story of one of the most dreaded terrorists of our times. The movie exposes the real and present danger of Pakistan sponsored terror and have been woven around some of the recent terror attacks like the 9/11 world trade center attack, the Mumbai terror attack and the brutal beheading of American journalist Daniel Pearl.

The film received excellent reviews at the Toronto International Film Festival 2017, the Busan International Film Festival and the Mumbai Film Festival 2017. Presented by Swiss Entertainment and Karma Media and produced by Nahid Khan, the film has been directed by Hansal Mehta and is slated to release on April 20.