OMG! Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh fans have already started posting pics of the stars with babies

It has been barely a fortnight since Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot. In fact, the newlywed’s marriage festivities are still on. However, fans on social media are already posting throwback pictures of the couple with babies. Well, looks like DeepVeer fans are in a hurry and need to seriously calm down and let the couple chill. First, the internet went berserk when Deepika and Ranveer's Lake Como wedding in Italy turned out to be a secret affair. The media that flew all the way from various parts of the world to Italy barely managed to get a glimpse of the stars. The wait for the first pics of Ranveer and Deepika’s wedding got die-hards to show off their creative skills and we got many photoshopped images of the couple ahead of the release of the official photographs.

Thankfully, the couple had invited media to the Bengaluru reception and their online followers were treated to pictures. The party in Mumbai hosted by Ranveer’s sister, Ritika Bhavnani was a treat for internet users as they got instant dope from the event. Ranveer’s quirky look, his emotional speech and of course Deepika Padukone’s dance literally was on our timelines for the next 48 hours! However, netizens have taken their obsession for the couple to another level now.

Fans have been posting pictures of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone with kids and you know exactly why. Here, take a look…

View this post on Instagram Babies ❤️ #deepikapadukone #ranveersingh A post shared by L O V E (@feelbollywood) on Nov 26, 2018 at 11:28pm PST

Unfortunately, for those who are already daydreaming about Ranveer – Deepika starting a family immediately after their wedding, it is highly unlikely that they will be treated to this “good news” that they’re waiting for. Because Ranveer has a line up of projects that he will be working on and promoting in the coming days. The actor has Rohit Shetty’s Simmba ready for release in December. Then there is Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, Karan Johar’s Takht and of course Kabir Khan’s ’83.

Deepika Padukone, who was on a sabbatical of sorts after Irrfan Khan was diagnosed with cancer, putting her only film with Vishal Bhardwaj in the back-burner is all set to resume work soon. The actress will be turning a producer with Meghna Gulzar’s movie on acid attack victim Lakshmi. Deepika, we hear, will also have her dream fulfilled thanks to director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, as the actress will collaborate for the first time ever with Salman Khan in a period film. Interestingly, Bhansali’s this movie will bring together Salman and Shah Rukh Khan after a long time. Deepika had confessed that it was Salman who made her the first Bollywood offer, however, she debuted opposite SRK. Over a period of time, the actress’ wish to collaborate with Salman remained a wish.

Rumours also suggest that with Deepika and Katrina Kaif feud over, the Dabangg star has offered the actress a part in the Tiger Zinda Hai franchise. However, there’s no official confirmation on the same. Reports have been doing rounds that Katrina has also been invited to Deepika-Ranveer’s Mumbai reception, but we will have to wait and watch if Salman and Katrina do turn up for the function on December 1. That would reveal if there’s any truth to this buzz that’s doing rounds in the media.

Ranveer in an interview before his wedding had said, “I feel like having that special connection, sharing a life, experiences, making memories with that one person who I have a close bond with. I want to have and raise kids; I want to have my own family.” And wife Deepika too shared her now hubby’s sentiments and said during another chat, “I think that home, family, parents, marriage – these things are very important for me. Today I can see myself as a working wife or mother.”

Well, we hope that fans don’t draw any such conjecture out of these stars’ quotes and expect this beautiful couple to have babies immediately.