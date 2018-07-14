home/ entertainment/ bollywood
OMG: Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan in the same frame soon!

First published: July 13, 2018 10:24 PM IST | Updated: July 13, 2018 10:24 PM IST | Author: Murtuza Iqbal

Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan are surely the two superstars we would love to see together on the big screen, but till date they have never shared screen space in a movie or on the small screen. That’s about to change. The two stars are all set to come together on the small screen. Reportedly, Kamal Haasan will be coming as a guest on Salman’s show Dus Ka Dum to promote his upcoming movie Vishwaroopam 2.

The movie, which the sequel of 2013 release Vishwaroopam, is slated to release on August 10, 2018. The first part of the movie had faced a lot of controversies before its release. But Bollywood had supported Haasan and Salman Khan even urged people to watch Vishwaroopam.

While Salman and Kamal have not worked together, they have a TV connection. The latter hosts the Tamil version of Salman’s show Bigg Boss. By the way, we are sure the TRP of Dus Ka Dum would be path breaking when Salman and Kamal come together.

Talking about Vishwaroopam 2, trailer of the film was released a few days ago, and had received positive response. We are sure fans of Kamal Haasan can’t wait to see him as RAW agent named Wisam Ahmad Kashmiri on the big screen.

