OMG: Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan in the same frame soon!

Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan are surely the two superstars we would love to see together on the big screen, but till date they have never shared screen space in a movie or on the small screen. That’s about to change. The two stars are all set to come together on the small screen. Reportedly, Kamal Haasan will be coming as a guest on Salman’s show Dus Ka Dum to promote his upcoming movie Vishwaroopam 2.

The movie, which the sequel of 2013 release Vishwaroopam, is slated to release on August 10, 2018. The first part of the movie had faced a lot of controversies before its release. But Bollywood had supported Haasan and Salman Khan even urged people to watch Vishwaroopam.

Dekho yaar its a movie n thr r only 2 kinds of movies good or bad. hit n flop N only people who decide r 1s who buy tickets. — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 30, 2013

Hope each n every fan of his supports him like I am doing n want all my fan to fully support him . Bhool gaye kya ek doojeh ke liyeh . — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 31, 2013

Then go stand out side the cinema hall n insist on seing the film, its a movie dude , entertainment, wat law n order problem on a movie? — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 31, 2013

Go thr insist that u wanna c it , thr is a supreme court judgment after the film is censored no body can stop it. — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 31, 2013

While Salman and Kamal have not worked together, they have a TV connection. The latter hosts the Tamil version of Salman’s show Bigg Boss. By the way, we are sure the TRP of Dus Ka Dum would be path breaking when Salman and Kamal come together.

Talking about Vishwaroopam 2, trailer of the film was released a few days ago, and had received positive response. We are sure fans of Kamal Haasan can’t wait to see him as RAW agent named Wisam Ahmad Kashmiri on the big screen.