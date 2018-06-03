On Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan's 45th anniversary, son Abhishek shares a beautiful memory

45 years is a long time, but when you are with the one you love, each second, each moment is a precious memory to hold on to. And 3rd June marks the day when Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan tied the knot. As the remarkably talented couple of Bollywood completes 45 years of matrimony today, it was none other than their son and actor Abhishek Bachchan who took to social media to wish the two with a beautiful picture.

Take a look.

Doesn’t this picture remind you of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s early days of cinema? Back when the two were together in cinematic gems like Abhimaan, Chupke Chupke and more, their love came alive on the big screen. Who can forget their cute chemistry in Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham, when they came on the screen after such a long time.

Big B too, took to social media to thank all who wished him and Jaya Bachchan, on their special day.

T 2825 - They that give love and send greetings on our 45th marriage anniversary .. my gratitude and love .. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏❤️ स्नेह और आदर उन सब को , जिन्होंने जया और मुझे, हमारी विवाह जयंती पे बधाई भेजी है ,, अनेक अनेक धन्यवाद pic.twitter.com/vPoCtwNqSz — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 2, 2018

The last time we saw the two together was for a special sequence in Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor-starrer Ki & Ka. Though they were there for just a few minutes, we adored their chemistry and the whole sequence.

We wish filmmakers bring them on the big screen again, soon. For now, happy anniversary, Big B and Jaya ji, may your love stay strong, forever.