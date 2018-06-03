home/ entertainment/ bollywood
On Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan's 45th anniversary, son Abhishek shares a beautiful memory

First published: June 03, 2018 02:22 PM IST | Updated: June 03, 2018 02:22 PM IST | Author: Kadambari Srivastava

45 years is a long time, but when you are with the one you love, each second, each moment is a precious memory to hold on to. And 3rd June marks the day when Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan tied the knot. As the remarkably talented couple of Bollywood completes 45 years of matrimony today, it was none other than their son and actor Abhishek Bachchan who took to social media to wish the two with a beautiful picture.

I wish that both of you continue to laugh and love for the next 45 years too. Happy 45th anniversary Ma and Pa. I love you.

Doesn’t this picture remind you of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s early days of cinema? Back when the two were together in cinematic gems like Abhimaan, Chupke Chupke and more, their love came alive on the big screen. Who can forget their cute chemistry in Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham, when they came on the screen after such a long time.

Big B too, took to social media to thank all who wished him and Jaya Bachchan, on their special day.

The last time we saw the two together was for a special sequence in Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor-starrer Ki & Ka. Though they were there for just a few minutes, we adored their chemistry and the whole sequence.

We wish filmmakers bring them on the big screen again, soon. For now, happy anniversary, Big B and Jaya ji, may your love stay strong, forever.

