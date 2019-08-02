Ranjini Maitra August 02 2019, 11.16 pm August 02 2019, 11.16 pm

Avid fans of Amitabh Bachchan would know that he once had a narrow escape from death. While injuries on sets are an unfortunate reality, not everyone can bounce back. Big B's unbeatable zeal and passion are to be credited for the fact that he has been continuing to do his work with a body that went through so much! We are referring to a grave injury that he suffered while he was filming for his cult film Coolie.

And well, he had a near-death experience in its truest meaning! The accident took place in Bangalore, and the actor was immediately rushed to Mumbai. Doctors at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital, after operating multiple surgeries, announced him brain dead. But by some miracle, he was brought back to senses post a hormonal injection. The day was August 2, and it absolutely deserves this to be celebrated as Big B's second birthday. Son Abhishek Bachchan, on that occasion, took to Instagram to share an emotional post. "My father was recovering from a near fatal accident on the sets of his film Coolie. Today - 2nd August we celebrate his second birthday as he was miraculously revived by the doctors on this day," he wrote.

Bachchan also tweeted remembering the day, thanking fans for their uninterrupted love. ' I can only say I am blessed to have such gracious thoughts with me... It is this love that carries me on each day.,' he wrote.

T 3244 - Many are they that remember this day with love and respect and with prayer .. I can only say I am blessed to have such gracious thoughts with me .. it is this love that carries me on each day .. it is a debt that I shall never be able to repay ..🙏🙏🙏❤️ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 1, 2019