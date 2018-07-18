On her birthday, Priyanka Chopra has a special gift for her female employees

Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 36th birthday on Wednesday (July 18). We are sure she made the day special for herself. But well, apart from herself, the actress has also made the day special for the female employees of her production house Purple Pebble Pictures. Priyanka has introduced a special set of benefits for her female employees. The benefits that she has introduced are flexible working hours for mothers, maternity leave benefits, a crèche arrangement and monetary assistance for post-pregnancy care.

Talking about it, her mother Madhu Chopra told ANI, "We had to keep the interests of the 80 per cent female staff who is married in mind. The idea was simply about why should women's life choices become professional hurdles? The policy of flexible timings for mothers was set in place by Priyanka, but fine-tuned by senior members of our company."

"Priyanka wanted to create an environment where women feel safe and loved," she added.

From a small town girl to a global star, Priyanka has always inspired everyone. The actress has always stood up for gender-neutrality. We are sure many females would be now keen to work in Purple Pebble Pictures after knowing the benefits being provided.

Talking about her movies, Priyanka will next be seen in Salman Khan-starrer Bharat which is slated to release on Eid 2019. The movie will mark her comeback in Bollywood after a gap of three years. The actress has also signed Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink.