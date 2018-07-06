On International Kissing Day, here are five most impromptu kisses from Ranveer Singh that made us love him a little more

It was just another usual day. Ranveer Singh was heading to his gym in Bandra. Like other days, fans had gathered up to get a glimpse of him. That was when a policeman came up to clear the crowd for him and did it efficiently. If it was you or me, we'd go, shake hands and say thanks. But Ranveer decided to give him a hug and also plant a kiss on his cheeks! Here's a photo of the same.

That's Ranveer Singh for you. Spontaneous, cheerful and heartfelt. Kissing, for him, is a way of greeting someone with love. You'd catch him doing that to his friends, co-stars or directors!

This photo above was taken from promotions of Bajirao Mastani. Sanjay Leela Bhansali seems to have gotten such expressions of love from his favourite actor...Hahah!

Ranveer and Arjun's bromance is a major hit on the internet. Hence, Arjun is perhaps his most kissed colleague. Ahem! There could be one other. Actually we are sure there’s one other but we don’t have access to those pictures. Not yet.

Ranveer met Kapil Dev while prepping for '83, a film that revolves around India's Cricket World Cup. We assume he was star-struck too. What's the best way to express his admiration? A kiss, of course!

This photo is both interesting and significant, for reasons we don't need to repeat. Ranveer and Ranbir hugged it out at Arjun Kapoor's birthday party.

On a related note, International Kissing Day happens to collide with Ranveer Singh’s birthday. There couldn't be a better coincidence!

We love your spontaneity and infectious charm, Ranveer. Happy birthday, and let the kisses flow!