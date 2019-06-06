Priyanka Kaul June 06 2019, 9.07 pm June 06 2019, 9.07 pm

When it comes to low-key couples, John Abraham and Priya Runchal should be on the top. The couple, who is hardly seen attending shows or movie premieres together, has always kept their fans wanting for more. However, wifey Priya has shared a throwback picture of them on her Instagram handle on the couple’s wedding anniversary. The couple met in 2010 when Priya joined the same gym as John and the couple dated for four years before tying the knot in 2014. Even the marriage ceremony was witnessed by close ones.

Priya Runchal is not from the Bollywood industry and works as an investment banker. The couple always tries to do away with PDA and limelight. Even her Instagram handle has only a few pictures of them together. But this time we saw a sweet post from Priya where she can be seen kissing John on the nose as they share the same coconut water. The caption reads, “Three coconuts. #happy anniversary.” See the post here:

View this post on Instagram Three coconuts 🌴 🥥 #happy anniversary A post shared by Priya Abraham (@priyarunchal) on Jun 5, 2019 at 4:28am PDT

John, while promoting one of his movies, had praised how his wife has been a constant pillar of strength and chooses to step away when it comes to taking the spotlight of being a star wife.

It was also rumoured that the couple’s marriage was on the rocks and the couple was drifting apart. However, John had put an end to all of it and said, “It's all crap. I just want to dismiss all of these baseless rumours. Its release time and people have no better work to do right now. I hope my words are more important than theirs, as far as my life is concerned. My film releases in a week. And I understand that we need to create stories right now, but this is so unnecessary. Let's just dismiss this. This is just not true. This is ridiculous. There is absolutely no truth to it. There's nothing wrong in my personal space, and I think that should be enough for all those who have been thinking otherwise.”

John Abraham had been dating Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu for nine years. The relationship was quite open as the couple would frequently talk about their relationship in the open. However, fans were left disappointed when the couple parted ways.