image
Monday, January 14th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

On Lohri, Akshay Kumar drops a still from his forthcoming film Kesari

Bollywood

On Lohri, Akshay Kumar drops a still from his forthcoming film Kesari

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   January 13 2019, 8.16 pm
back
Akshay KumarAmit SadhBattle of SaragarhiBollywoodEntertainmentKesaristill
nextShah Rukh Khan and AbRam turn couch potatoes on a lazy Sunday, view pic!
ALSO READ

Happy Lohri: From Amitabh Bachchan to Smriti Irani, celebs send in their wishes

Virat Kohli is the most valuable celebrity of 2018, beats the likes of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Ajay Devgn makes an exception for Karan Johar, we’re not sure if Kajol is pleased?