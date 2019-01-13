On Lohri, Akshay Kumar drops a still from his forthcoming film Kesari

Akshay Kumar's fascination for films with patriotism does not seem to go away anytime soon. After films like Airlift, Rustom and Gold to name a few, he is now working on Kesari, a film that revolves around the 1897 battle of Saragarhi fought between the Sikh soldiers of Indian army and the British army. Led by Havildar Ishar Singh, Sikhs put up what is known as one of the greatest shows of valour in the history of Indian war as well as movement for independence.

On Sunday, on the occasion of Lohri, Akshay shared an image from the sets of Kesari. "36th Sikh Regiment di Saragarhi tukdi vallon sabnu Lohri diyaan bahut bahut vadhaayian!, " he writes. The black and white photo has Akshay himself and Amit Sadh, among other actors, dressed as Sikh soldiers of that era. The photo will indeed transport you to a time almost a century back, reminding you of a glorious battle fought by a group of braveheart Indians.

“I’ve started shooting for my film Kesari, where I’m in the heaviest turban and beard I’ve ever had to wear. So I shaved my head to make my life a little easier. I’m known for hating wigs, prosthetics and so on, and Kesari is quite demanding. It’s probably my favourite look, though it’s taxing to fight and sweat in this avatar. But I wouldn’t change it for the world," Akshay had earlier told HT, speaking about his role. His last outing 2.0 had him playing an antagonist, with a complete transformation. Quite sure he is carrying out his Kesari look well too.