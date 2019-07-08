Ranjini Maitra July 08 2019, 12.04 pm July 08 2019, 12.04 pm

Neetu Kapoor, who turns 61 on Monday, is celebrating her special day away from home. It's been close to a year since she and Rishi Kapoor flew to New York, owing to the latter's cancer treatment. However, home is where the heart is, and she, right now, is surrounded by daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, son-in-law Bharat Sahni, and granddaughter Samara. Quite sure she is going to have a great day!

Meanwhile, Riddhima took to Instagram to wish 'the strongest, most beautiful person in and out' and also 'the backbone' of the Kapoor family. Beautiful words, right? She shared a picture of Neetu, all smiles, striking a pose.

On her Instagram story, she also shared a bunch of pictures of Neetu as well as the entire family.

A couple of days back, the senior Kapoors shared a picture with cricket legend Kapil Dev, and we were wondering whether they flew off to London to enjoy a World Cup game. On Monday morning, however, we came across photos wherein the family is seen heading back to NYC. Looks like they indeed were in London.

Not long back, Ranbir Kapoor and beau Alia Bhatt also travelled to NYC to spend some good time. They were joined by none other than Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya, who were holidaying in the city. Kapoor, anyway, is flooded with starry visits ever since the day he reached New York.