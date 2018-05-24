On point! Veeres’ fashion game gets amped up after the fail at music launch

Veere Di Wedding has been making some noise, and whether good or bad, it’s such that you cannot ignore it. A tale of four friends portrayed by Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shikha Talsania, it’s a movie which promises to show the urban and slapstick side of female friendships that are strong. And just like their friendship, Veere’s fashion game is also strong. However, it went awry when yesterday, they all stepped out donning their worst fashion game.

But as expected and as predicted, the Veeres have bounced back with double the zeal. Their fashion game was on point today. Let’s have a look at it.

Starting off with Kareena Kapoor Khan, we absolutely loved her unique twist on the denim that was incorporated in her pant suit. For once her midriff was not bared which had been a constant for the past few days. We loved this chic corporate look.

Up next is the fashionista Sonam Kapoor who finally wore a dress that was apt for summers, after the heavy velvet stint yesterday. We love the floral and breezy feel of the same and it looks really flattering on Sonam. The delicate pink heels added to the perfection.

Now we come to the sassiest Veere, Swara Bhasker. Boy, to say we are nailed would be the understatement of the century. While she gave Nirma girl a competition last night, today she went the corporate way, with just the right touch of delicacy. We loved the pale grey number and the pop of pink that the lipstick added to it. Special attention to the black and gold heels.

And now coming to the sweetest Veere of all, Shikha Talsania. After the plastic bag stint, seems like the lady was back to a style that flattered her to the tee. The long dress was a fusion of traditional and western and looked amazing on her. She stuck to a basic black heel and added a pop of colour to lips. We love!

Looks like Veeres are ready to rock!