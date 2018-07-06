home/ entertainment/ bollywood
On Ranveer Singh's birthday, Rohit Shetty treats the actor's fans with a new still from Simmba

Ranveer Singh is celebrating his 33rd birthday today. Even though he has a working birthday as he is busy shooting for Rohit Shetty's Simmba, the filmmaker made sure to have a grand birthday bash on the sets. A video of the actor cutting not one, but three birthday cakes on the sets made its way to social media.  Well, Rohit has now shared a new still from the upcoming movie as a treat to the fans.

He posted the still on his Instagram account, but not without an adorable birthday wish for Ranveer. Check it out right here:

 

Straight. Simple. Honest. Hard Working and Pure at Heart. Be the way you are. God bless you with loads and loads of Success, Good Health and Happiness. Lots of Love to you my little Brother. Happy Birthday @ranveersingh ❤️

Ranveer recently shot for a song which he called the “biggest song” of his career. And this still looks like from that song. In the still, you can see confetti in the background. Quite an apt still to release on Ranveer's birthday, we have to admit.

Simmba, which also stars Sara Ali Khan is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 28, this year. Ranveer recently finished the shooting for Zoya Akhtar directorial Gully Boy which is set to release on February 14, 2019. It stars Alia Bhatt opposite Ranveer. After Simmba, Ranveer will start shooting for Kabir Khan's '83, in which he plays the role of former Indian cricket captain, Kapil Dev. The film is about India's World Cup win in 1983. It is scheduled to release on April 10, 2020.

