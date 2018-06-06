On Sunil Dutt's 89th birth anniversary, here are 8 pictures that give an insight into his life

On Sunil Dutt’s 89th birth anniversary, cinema lovers are tracing back the glorious journey of this gem of Indian cinema. Balraj Dutt, who renamed himself Sunil Dutt to avoid confusion with Balraj Sahni, had an iconic journey . His life before entering Bollywood was tumultuous yet worth taking pride in. And once he stepped into Bollywood, nothing could keep him away from success.

Now as Bollywood fastens its seat belts to go on a roller coaster ride with Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming film Sanju, which is based on the life of Sanjay Dutt, we remember the bygone era when dad Sunil Dutt ruled the industry with his charm. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role and Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt.

So without much ado, let us go through 8 pictures from the life book of Sunil Dutt which will make you go nostalgic for sure.

Sunil Dutt (Balraj Dutt ) arrived in Mumbai with a lot of dreams; to find a new ray of hope in life and to enter the Indian Cinema.

Interestingly, Sunil Dutt saved Nargis Dutt from a fire that broke out on the sets. This incident paved way way to their romance which later culminated into marriage in 1958. Together they had three children, Sanjay Dutt, Priya Dutt and Namrata Dutt.

Nargis called Sunil Dutt Elvis Presley and that’s how Sanjay got the name of Presley Junior.

Sunil Dutt was without a doubt an ace actor and a renowned politician. But above all, he was a doting father who never let the world get to his son.

Sanjay Dutt suffered jail after being convicted in the 1993 Mumbai blasts case, but his father never left his side. Must say, Sunil Dutt was a strong-headed man by putting up the family as the uppermost priority!

Just as a fun fact, World's first feature film with only one actor was directed by this legendary star.

Lastly, on May 25th 2005, Sunil Dutt passed away at his residence in Mumbai suffering a heart attack. He was serving as a Cabinet Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports in the Union Government led by Dr. Manmohan Singh. However, his tenure was cut short by his untimely demise.