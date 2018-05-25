On Sunil Dutt's death anniversary, son Sanjay Dutt's wish will make you tear up

Thirteen years since we lost one of Bollywood’s legends, thirteen years since we lost a gem of a person; Sunil Dutt. On May 25, 2005, the veteran actor breathed his last. Sadly, that was not the finest time for his son and actor Sanjay Dutt, who had got divorced with his second wife Rhea Pillai and proceedings were on against him, in the 1993 Bomb blast case. On Sunil Dutt’s death anniversary, on Friday, Sanjay Dutt has made a wish which sadly won’t ever come true. He wishes his father would have seen him a free man, acquitted of all charges, finally living a life not under the threat of being arrested.

Sanjay Dutt had a troublesome youth, and his parents, actors Sunil Dutt and Nargis did their best to reign him in and make a better man out of him. Sadly, when drunk on youth, we don’t realize what our parents are doing for us. Sanjay was no different. And now, after both of them are gone, he misses them so much. We can witness that from his social media handles and when he talks about them.

Sanjay’s whole life has been scanned and being brought on the big screen by Rajkumar Hirani, in Sanju, where Ranbir Kapoor is playing the title role. Let’s see what unturned pages of his controversial life comes to foray with this one.