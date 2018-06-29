On the eve of Sanju, Dia Mirza gifts Sanjay Dutt the most memorable gift of his life

Rajkumar Hirani-directorial and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju is undoubtedly the most-awaited biopic. The movie is hitting the screens on Friday and how many feathers will it ruffle, is to be seen. Not just the actors who will be living the real life characters, it’s also Sanjay Dutt’s cameo which has raised the excitement almost to the peak. And to make things even more special, Dia Mirza did something extremely amazing for the man of the hour, Sanjay Dutt. A special screening had been organised for Sanjay Dutt a day before the film’s release, and what Dia gifted him will make your heart melt!

Dia, who’s playing the role of Maanayata Dutt in the film, gifted Sanjay an original six-sheet poster of the iconic film Mother India, which is the most memorable film of Sanjay Dutt’s mother Nargis’ career. That’s not all. The actress bought the poster for Rs 1.45 lakh, in an auction.

“I was part of very important and beautiful auction, to restore and preserve the heritage of cinema. And during that auction, some very priceless memorabilia was being auctioned. I found this ‘Mother India’ poster and I thought it would make a very special present for Sanjay Dutt and his family. So I bid for it,” told Dia to IANS.

The film, produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is all set to release on June 29. Excited about the same, Mirza further shared, “Sanju is a special film and I think everyone who is part of it is excited and cannot wait for the audience to watch the film and enjoy it,” she said.

We are sure real-life Sanju would cherish this gift forever. After all, Sanju was Sanjay Dutt’s affectionate name, from his mother Nargis.