On Valentine’s Day, Amitabh Bachchan shares an old pic with wife Jaya

It is Valentine’s Day today and while you’re busy taking selfie with your bae, Bollywood’s Shehanshah posted a very old picture of himself with wife Jaya Bachchan. In the picture, Amitabh is seen sharing a seat of a car with Jaya while he caresses her hair. It is unclear if the picture was taken during a film shoot or is a part of the Bachchan family’s album.

The post has received a lot of positive responses from fans and many have commented on the picture with heart emoticons. Big B married Jaya Bachchan in June 1973. The couple have worked together in several films such as Guddi, Ek Nazar, Zanjeer, Abhimaan, Mili, Chup Chup Ke and Silsila. In the 2016 film Ki & Ka, the couple appeared for a cameo.

Jaya and Amitabh became parents to Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan. Shweta is a columnist and is married to businessman Nikhil Nanda. And they have a daughter named Navya and son named Agastya. Abhishek Bachchan married actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 2007 and have a daughter named Aaradhya.

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on Feb 8, 2018 at 8:12am PST

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the film Sarkar 3. His upcoming film, 102 Not Out with Rishi Kapoor will release this May. Currently, he is shooting for Thugs of Hindostan where he co-stars with other B-Town biggies such as Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Amitabh also has Brahmastra coming up.​