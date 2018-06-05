On World Environment Day, Kangana Ranaut urges people to ban the use of plastic

Currently, the whole Bollywood has taken up the cause to create awareness to ban plastic. #BeatPlasticPollution challenge has been doing the rounds of social media where celebs are challenging each other to replace their plastic products with steel or glass. Kangana Ranaut is the recent one to join the bandwagon. Of course, she has bought her quirky twist to this challenge.

#BeatPlasticPollution by switching to steel or glass bottles today! Plastic bottles take 450 years or more to decompose, harming us and our environment. I’m now one step closer towards purging plastic from my life. Hope you guys will make the switch too!#LetsCoexist @deespeak pic.twitter.com/VyI70hggRv — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) June 3, 2018

The actress has joined hands with Sadguru-led Isha Foundation and has come up with a video for an initiative to ban plastic. In the video, the actress is urging people to stop making use of plastic.

Well, it really feels good to see Bollywood celebs joining such initiatives considering that they enjoy such a huge fan following.

Talking about Kangana’s films, the actress will next be seen in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi which is a biopic on Rani Laxmibai. The movie was slated to release during the Independence Day weekend this year, but has been now postponed. The new release date is yet to be announced. She will also be seen in Mental Hai Kya in which she teaming up with her Queen co-star Rajkummar Rao.