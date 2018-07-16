One year into motherhood, Sunny Leone's post for daughter Nisha is heart-warming

Until she really announced she now had a baby girl, the world had no clue about Sunny Leone was embracing motherhood. She and husband Daniel Weber adopted Nisha, a baby girl from Latur who received a new home, and a new life too. It's been a journey full of ups and downs. And she can't believe it's a year already! With this, little Nisha celebrates her 'gotcha' anniversary, as her mommy puts it across. Her daughter is definitely the delight of Sunny's heart!

"You a part of my heart and soul and the most beautiful baby girl in the world! I love you very much Nisha Kaur Weber!!," she writes.

As much as she works hard and establishes herself as a Bollywood personality, Sunny's identity of being a former porn star is rather treated as a stain. Shameful? Yes, it is. Not all of the internet was pleased when she became a mother, including the self-proclaimed moral police who seem to have an opinion about pretty much everything. Well, at times, really uncalled ones.

Sunny and Daniel found Nisha at an orphanage in Mumbai that they visited regularly. “To tell you frankly, at the initial stage after we filled in the form for adoption, we were shown photographs of the entire girl child. No sooner did I see the picture of Nisha. I felt this is my baby," she had stated in an early interview.

Happy one year of motherhood to you, and we wish you a hundred more! :)