Onir calls out the homophobic ones in the film fraternity

After years of an uphill battle, the LGBTQ community bagged its biggest win as the Supreme Court of India decriminalised homosexuality. While it is a great advancement in form of the community obtaining equal social rights, we have some time till the social approach truly transforms. In this context, filmmaker Onir, who identifies as a homosexual himself, has been an activist for long and says that the film fraternity has an absurd quantity of double standards.

“Industry is full of double standards. A lot of people of influence belong to the community but you don’t find that forthright support comes in. There are a lot of people who are also homophobic. Politically everyone will say the right things but in action that’s missing,” he told PTI while speaking at the sideline of JIO MAMI with Star on Tuesday.

"Today, how many people actually supported the SC verdict? You don’t have to be gay to support it. That shows there’s a bit of discomfort, fear of being perceived in a certain way and losing out on an audience, which doesn’t happen. There’s this insecurity in a lot of people. They don’t see these films as something that can churn money,” he added.

This might remind us how Karan Johar, one of the industry's most sought-after faces, had said that declaring his sexuality in open might just land him in the jail!

Onir's most significant films including I Am and My Brother Nikhil all revolved around a plight that's difficult to express. Hopefully, with artists of his like, our minds too will transform one day!