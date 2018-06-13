Oops! Did Katrina Kaif avoid an AWKWARD encounter with Neetu Kapoor?

Life can be really ironical at times. On Tuesday, Ranbir Kapoor's mom Neetu Kapoor went on a lunch date with sister-in-law Rima Jain and a couple of friends, including Varun Dhawan's mother Lali Dhawan. But incidentally, she headed to the same eatery where Katrina Kaif was reportedly practising for the upcoming Da-Bangg tour! You can guess what happened next.

As per a report on SpotBoye, Ranbir's former girlfriend Katrina spotted Neetu while she was stepping out of the elevator. Sure as hell, Kat did not want an encounter to take place. Hence, she rushed back inside the bar. Not sure whether Mrs. Kapoor saw her too!

“Katrina Kaif saw Neetu Kapoor coming out of the lift and she just rushed back inside the sports bar, where she was rehearsing. It was pretty clear that she wanted to avoid a face off. Not very sure if Neetu noticed Ranbir’s ex-flame but Katrina did see Neetu walking her way, and she quickly changed tracks, to avoid bumping into her," a source told the publication.

Ranbir and Katrina's six-year-long relationship did not end on a good note. Even when they were dating, the Kapoor clan never approved of her. Ironically, Ranbir's affair with Alia Bhatt is now the talk of the town, and Ranbir's family members are being openly warm towards her, even on social media!