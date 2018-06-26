home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Oops! Karan Johar forgets tagging Farah Khan in his post but the latter doesn't let it go

First published: June 26, 2018 08:05 PM IST | Author: Ranjini Maitra

Ever updated an Instagram post and forgot to tag your bestie? The backlash is brutal, isn’t it? The modest friends may call and remind you, and the more special ones rather troll you right there. Plenty of 'bhai, mujhe tag kyun nahi kiya?' has happened to all of us. Even Karan Johar wasn't spared.

With barely a month to go before the release of Dhadak, makers are releasing songs and behind-the-scenes videos to keep fans engaged and excited. Zingaat is set to be out on Wednesday and producer KJO shared a still from the popular song. He mindfully tagged lead stars Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor and director Shashank Khaitan but forgot to tag Farah Khan, who choreographed the song. You think she let it go? No way!

 

Here's what happened.

We do hope Karan takes it lightly because a small 'not tagging' can indeed trigger tiffs. Remember the time Anushka Sharma posted a video of her decked up self from ADHM on Instagram? It was designed by Manish Malhotra, whom she forgot to tag. Here's what happened next.

Waiting to see if Karan edits his post! *Winks*

