image
Thursday, September 6th 2018
English
Oops! Salman Khan just took a dig at Priyanka Chopra for her Bharat exit and it hurts

Bollywood

Oops! Salman Khan just took a dig at Priyanka Chopra for her Bharat exit and it hurts

Prajakta AjgaonkarPrajakta Ajgaonkar   September 06 2018, 5.53 pm
back
bharatBollywoodEntertainmentPriyanka ChopraSalman Khan
nextSection 377: 5 films that raised the rainbow flag high and hailed homosexuality!
ALSO READ

Watch: Salman Khan's nostalgia as Aayush Sharma visits Indore

Salman Khan back to Bharat after wrapping up Malta schedule

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif find a common muse in Malta