Oops! Salman Khan just took a dig at Priyanka Chopra for her Bharat exit and it hurts

Salman Khan is known to not bow down into forgiveness easily and it seems his recent target is Priyanka Chopra. The Quantico actor, who staged a graceful walkout of his upcoming movie Bharat, is probably going down in his bad books, post her decision to leave the project just some days before the shoot.

The Bhai of Bollywood has now expressed his extreme displeasure over her decision to TOI as he said, "She was getting engaged and I told her, ‘If you are getting engaged, what’s the need (of exiting the project)?’ Then she said, 'Shaadi karni hai' to which I said 'Toh shaadi kar lo." He added, "Not doing this had to be because of the wedding or because she doesn’t want to work with me anymore. It could also be because she doesn’t want to work in humari industry (Bollywood) or wants to work only in Hollywood. Whatever she wants to do, I wish her all the best in life. We are glad that she is engaged and happy.”

Oh well, what does Ms Chopra have to say to this? Also, for those of you who came in late, the Chopra exited the project citing personal reasons and shortly after that, got engaged to Nick Jonas. However, Salman Khan seems in no mood to forgive.