Orange is the new black for Priyanka Chopra and Janhvi Kapoor!

Nothing in the fashion department is permanent. Today, you see a style trend ruling on top of the charts, and that’s bound to change in a week. If there is one colour which is almost every girls bae, it has to be BLACK. But it looks like tinsel town diva’s namely Priyanka Chopra and newbie Janhvi Kapoor are here to make the tangy colour the new black.

Let’s first talk about Janhvi Kapoor. The debutant is impressing the style police with her fashionable outings so far. Just a glance at her closet and you’re bound to find the perfect mix of fusion and tradition. One leaf out of her style file that made us ogle at her was when the actress visited Ahmedabad for Dhadak promotions. Donning a bright orange coloured kurti with a thigh-high slit, paired it with ankle length blue jeans looked beautiful as ever. We couldn’t think for a better person to carry off a bright colour like that one. She kept her hair open and minimal makeup rounded off her look. Stunning!

Quantico babe Priyanka Chopra slays in whatever she wears. But for her recent outing to the Hamptons, Priyanka went BOLD. Priyanka opted for a sleek bright orange pantsuit which she paired with copper coloured strappy heels, statement diamond earrings and hair styled in a straight and sleek look. What a stunner, indeed!

We could have included more style icons in orange avatars but we think PeeCee and Janhvi have made a strong case for the colour already.

Orange you glad they went wild with the colour!