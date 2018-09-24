Oscar calling for Irrfan Khan’s bilingual Bangladeshi film

Irrfan Khan may be away from the country seeking treatment in London for cancer, but he’s giving his fans reason to rejoice in the form of his list of achievements. After two National and one International release this year, the actor is on cloud nine after one of his international projects titled Doob: No Bed Of Rose has been chosen for the Oscars 2019.

The 2017 movie, helmed by prominent Bangladeshi director, Mostofa Sarwar Farooki has made it in the foreign film category. It is Bangladesh’s official entry to the Oscars. The movie premiered at the Shanghai International Film Festival last year and is now heading to the 91st Academy Awards.

The actor’s spokesperson said, “Irrfan is extremely happy to hear the news. It is an honour to be recognised by the jury and he is delighted that his film is getting the much deserved acknowledgement at long last.”

Filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki also expressed his happiness as he said, “Obviously I am happy because No Bed of Roses is representing Bangladesh at the Oscars. I hope the the film would find some love from the Academy voters. As for my collaboration with Irrfan, it would have been impossible to make this film without his involvement as an actor and co-producer! I share a wonderful relation with him, on and off the set. I call him “poet” and he jokingly corrects me saying "I’m a poet with no words" In this film, he actually expressed so many things with very little help of words and I’m glad to have collaborated with one of the finest actors of not just India but globally !!"”