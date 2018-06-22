Out to end corruption, John Abraham unveils Satyameva Jayate poster

Bollywood actor John Abraham was highly applauded for his performance in his recently release film Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran. The actor is now gearing up for his next film titled Satyameva Jayate, directed by Milap Milan Zaveri. Yes, for those who were eagerly waiting for the first look of the dashing hunk’s upcoming, your wait is over! And, the actor himself took to Twitter to unveils the look.

The poster features the Force star, flaunting his biceps and surrounded by fire which is in the outline of India’s national emblem. The tagline reads Beimaan Pitega Corruption Mitega, hints at the film throwing light on corruption and revolves around the theme of patriotism.

The film, which went on floors in March, is likely to clash with Akshay Kumar’s Gold. Speaking of the same, John Abraham told IANS, "Akshay is an actor in Gold and I am an actor in Satyamev Jayate. It's a producer's decision from both sides. It is about Excel Entertainment and T-Series, so I have no say in that at all. As far as competing with Akshay is concerned, I want to make it clear that he is my senior in the industry."

Also featuring debutant Aisha Sharma, Nora Fatehi, Manoj Bajpayee and Amruta Khanvilkar, the film, produced by Nikkhil Advani, is scheduled to release on August 15.