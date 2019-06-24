Soheib Ahsan June 24 2019, 5.50 pm June 24 2019, 5.50 pm

Ranveer Singh’s role in Gully Boy had a long-lasting effect on him. With the intention of finding and promoting music artists around the country, he started his own music record label called IncInk. On Monday, Ranveer Singh took to social media to announce the release of IncInk’s next venture. The song’s name is Pathshaala by rapper Spitfire, which will be releasing on Tuesday. The first song released by IncInk was, Zeher performed by rapper Kaam Bhaari released in March.

Spitfire aka Nitin Mishra from Madhya Pradesh is better known as the rapper who wrote, 'Asli Hip Hop' for the film Gully Boy. He was invited to Bombay to write the song by Ranveer Singh who called him personally. On his instagram he introduces himself as a 'Boy with a pen &paper' He began rapping at the age of 15, around the time when he was under pressure to choose his entire career between being an engineer or a doctor. His name Spitfire came to him after his friend complimented his rapping skills saying, 'When you rap it sounds like you are breathing and spitting fire'

IncInk is a record label that Ranveer Singh launched with filmmaker Navzar Iranee. They were later joined by singer Anushka Manchanda and Shikhar Yuvraj Manchanda as head of music. The first three singers to be launched by IncInk were Kaam Bhari, Slowcheeta and Spitfire. In a statement, Ranveer Singh said that IncInk literally means writing your own story. Rap has often been used as a poetry form for a revolution and used to protest against class structures, injustice and social atrocities. Ranveer Singh added that IncInk aims to encourage such protests and help bring about social change. He also referred to IncInk as a passion project.

Navzar Iranee in a statement said that rap’s ability to speak truths, educate and inspire drove him and Ranveer Singh to form IncInk which was outside their own boundaries. He added that the idea of creating inclusive conversations through authentic expressions of rap appealed to them.

They had also made clear their intentions of promoting more artists over time and showcasing their musical talents to the rest of the country as well as outside. He added that he intended to use IncInk as a platform to ‘dazzle’ the country with the music of the young and fresh artists that they would find.