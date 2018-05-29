Pad Man Akshay Kumar honours real life Pad Heroes

Akshay Kumar, also the Pad Man of B-Town, turned the Chief Guest at the Menstrual Awareness Conclave and was accompanied by actress-activist Shabana Azmi. Akshay, who has been a frontrunner in advocating the importance of menstrual hygiene in the country honoured 9 women from the NiineMovement who have been instrumental in bridging the gap of menstrual hygiene.

He tweeted the same on his social media page with pictures from the event.

Menstrual Hygiene is every woman's need and right. Very inspiring to meet these 9 Pad Heroes who have been diligently working towards bridging the menstrual hygiene gap from #18to82 at @NiineMovement Menstrual Hygiene Conclave yesterday. #NotAllHeroesWearCapes pic.twitter.com/p23rYv0ibt — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 29, 2018

Speaking about the campaign, the actor said at the event, “This phrase is for every men as after hearing this phrase, I made 'Pad Man'. I read somewhere that 'Never mess with someone who bleeds five days a month but does not die and that's the power of a woman'.”

Indeed, very true Mr Kumar.

Just a little information on what the Niine Movement is all about, it’s basically an ambitious five-year plan which raises awareness about menstrual hygiene in the right manner. And, who better than Akshay to felicitate the women as he along with wife Twinkle Khanna, gave us a massy and important film like ‘PadMan’.

For those unware, ‘PadMan’ was based on a short story from Twinkle Khanna’s book titled ‘The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad’ which is inspired by the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, a social activist from Tamil Nadu who introduced low-cost sanitary pads.