Pad Man Akshay Kumar overjoyed with GST Council removing tax on sanitary pads

We can say the Pad Man won. Right? The GST Council has decided to fully exempt sanitary napkins from GST, a decision that is being hailed by people from all spheres. Elated, Akshay Kumar also took to Twitter to share his appreciation. "One of those days when a news brings tears of joy as a cause close to ur heart gets fulfilled," he writes.

One of those days when a news brings tears of joy as a cause close to ur heart gets fulfilled.Thank you, #GSTCouncil,for understanding the need for menstrual hygiene & exempting sanitary pads from tax. I'm sure crores of women in our country are silently sending gratitude ur way — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 21, 2018

"I am sure all mothers and sisters will be very happy to hear that sanitary pads are now 100 percent exempt from tax," Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal told the press in New Delhi.

Under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) launched in July 17, sanitary napkins were earlier a subject to 12% GST. Since then, activists across the country had been raising their voice against it. A high percentage of women population in India was not able to afford sanitary napkins due to the price being on the higher side. It also is a major reason behind school drop-outs among menstruating girls. Several online petitions doing the rounds on the internet earned thousands of signatures, voicing in favour of no GST on napkins.

Akshay, whose Pad Man was the true story of Arunachalam Muruganantham, a man who invented a low-cost sanitary napkin producing machine, has been advocating for GST free napkins as well.

All is well that ends well!