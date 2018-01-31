Padmaavat: Box office sees a huge dip on Day 5

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat saw a successful extended opening weekend since its release on January 25. But on Monday, January 29, the film saw a huge dip at the box office with the Deepika Padukone starrer raking in just Rs 15 crores bringing the total to Rs 129 crores. The possible reason for the dip can be credited to the start of the work week. However, the collections through the long weekend were satisfactory.

Here's the first weekend all India NBOC of #Padmaavat.https://t.co/qqqWJIyNlO — Box Office India (@boxofficeindia) January 29, 2018

Judging by the current trend, the film is expected to rake in around Rs 160 crore in its opening week. Padmaavat which stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles is produced by Viacom 18 and Sanjay Leela Bhansali Productions.

#Padmaavat stands at fifth position in all time top 25 domestic first weekend list. https://t.co/4bBuEf32qn — Box Office India (@boxofficeindia) January 29, 2018

Globally too, Padmaavat’s performance has been exceptional. Its Saturday collection in North America was reported to be the highest ever for a Hindi film. In Australia too it has crossed the lifetime business of previous hits like Bajirao Mastani, Dilwale, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Padmaavat is based on Malik Muhammad Jayasi's ballad, which narrates the story of Rani Padmini of Chittor, who performed jauhar when Alauddin Khilji invaded Chittor.

The film has faced backlash since its inception with having a no-show in the major states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat even after the CBFC cleared the film with few modifications. After many roadblocks, Padmaavat could rank among the highest grossers of all time, but only after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.​