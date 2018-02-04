Padmaavat day 9: Bhansalis magnum opus earns over Rs 166 Crore

Padmaavat has seen more than its share of trouble for a Bollywood film. Very few movies have created such controversy in this country in recent times as much as Padmaavat. The movie faced violent objections right from the start of production as fringe groups protested its content. Now, that Shree Rajput Karni Sena has decided to support the movie and audiences across the globe are showering their love on the period epic and it’s now easy to say that the stars are finally on Bhansali’s side.

#Padmaavat concludes [extended] Week 1 on a GLORIOUS NOTE... SUPERB biz over the [extended] weekend... ROCK-SOLID biz on weekdays... This, despite no-screening in few states... However, the TERRIFIC biz in other states helped put up a FANTASTIC number... — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 2, 2018

Had it been a smooth, all-India release, #Padmaavat would’ve comfortably crossed ₹ 200 cr in its [extended] Week 1... The film lost out on [approx] ₹ 50 cr+ due to no-screening in few states + protests... Its international biz is REMARKABLE [esp North America and Australia]... — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 2, 2018

#Padmaavat is expected to surpass *lifetime biz* of #BajiraoMastani in Weekend 2... Will emerge SLB’s HIGHEST GROSSER... Wed [limited previews] 5 cr, Thu 19 cr, Fri 32 cr, Sat 27 cr, Sun 31 cr, Mon 15 cr, Tue 14 cr, Wed 12.50 cr, Thu 11 cr. Total: ₹ 166.50 cr. India biz. 👍👍👍 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 2, 2018

Padmaavat has managed to mint a whopping Rs 166.5 crore in 8 days of the release. By the numbers, it can be said that attempts to sabotage Padmaavat’s success by Karni Sena have severely backfired. The yearlong controversy around Padmaavat and the headlines on life threats against the film’s director and actors had raised curiosity amongst moviegoers.

#Padmaavat box office collection



February 1 - Rs 11 crore

January 31 - Rs 12.5 crore

Week 1 - Rs 143 crore



Total collection - Rs 166.5 crore



.@deepikapadukone @shahidkapoor @RanveerOfficial — Robby Mathew (@robbycherian) February 2, 2018

Celebrated film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the latest figures. The movie is expected to surpass the business of 2015 movie Bajirao Mastani in Week 2, he noted. He also added that the business of Padmaavat would have easily crossed the 200 crore benchmark if all the states had screened the film.

“Of course, Padmaavat is spectacular: no one can do spectacle like Bhansali. This was what he was born to do. You can easily delight in it while the going is good. But nearly three hours of it, and looping rhetoric around what constitutes Rajput valour can and does become tiresome. And that compulsion to make ‘sati’ so good-looking, when the singeing of flesh can be so gruesome, is troubling, “says film critic Shubhra Gupta from Indian Express.

Praising Ranveer's performance as Sultan Alauddin Khalji, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote in his review for NDTV, "The director's most willing ally in this endeavour is Ranveer Singh, ebulliently evil and visceral in his portrayal of a venal villain on the rampage. He is never short on energy."

However, now that the first week is over, word-of-mouth promotion is set to definitely bring the film more money. The film, which also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Jim Sarbh in pivotal roles, will continue to enjoy a free hit until PadMan releases on February 9.