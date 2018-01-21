Now Deepika Padukones midriff in Ghoomar is an issue

The makers of Padmaavat have released a new version of the controversial song ‘Ghoomar’. In the latest version, Deepika Padukone who is essaying the role of Rani Padmavati, has her midriff covered through special effects.

This was done in order to adhere to the five changes that were suggested by the Central Bureau of Film Certification. Following the CBFC order, the film’s lead actress’ midriff was covered using CGI. This song was one of the main reasons fringe group Karni Sena and the erstwhile royal family of Jaipur protested against the release of the film. They objected the portrayal of Rani Padmavati dancing in a public gathering which they say is against the Rajput pride. The other major modification was the change in title from Padmavati to Padmaavat.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat will have a solo release on January 25. The film was earlier clashing with Akshay Kumar starrer Padman. However, at a press conference on Friday, Akshay and Bhansali gave a joint statement announcing the postponement of Padman to February 9. Akshay said, “We are one family and I can understand he (Bhansali) has gone through a lot, he has put a lot of money, the studio people have put a lot of money. I would want Padmaavat to release solo and would like to wish him luck. Padman will now release on February 9.”