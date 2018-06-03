Padmaavat: Deepika, Ranveer and Shahid-starrer achieves THIS big feat

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat is undoubtedly the most controversial Bollywood film. The movie starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor released in January this year. Earlier, the film was slated to hit the screens in December 2017, but thanks to all the controversies surrounding it, it was later postponed to January this year. Padmaavat turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office and now, four months after its release, the movie is back in the news thankfully for a good reason.

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial has been selected to feature at the 21st Shanghai International Film Festival. This good news was shared on the official Twitter handle of the film.

It is good to see that the film will now be making a mark at film festivals too.

Padmaavat was in the news for all the wrong reasons, till it released. Karni Sena wanted to ban the film as they thought that the movie distorted their historical facts, putting their Goddess queen to shame. Once the movie released all the rumours around the film came to an end and it went on to become one of the biggest hits of the year. While Deepika and Shahid were praised for their performances in the film, it was Ranveer who stole the show with his Khilji act.

Congratulations, Team Padmaavat. May you bag all the accolades here as well.