Padmaavat effect: Neetu and Rishi Kapoor are all praises for Deepika Padukone

After a year of undesired controversies and mayhem, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmaavat finally got an official theatrical release on January 25. Despite threats from terror outfits, the film has managed to garner the attention of both viewers and critics in good numbers.

The Deepika-Shahid-Ranveer starrer has left everyone awestruck with their performance and the director’s magnificent visualisation. In fact, several Bollywood celebrities too are all praises for the movie. However, while most of the film fraternity members chose to shower their love and blessings on social media, Ranbir Kapoor's parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor wrote a letter in person to praise Deepika’s stellar act as Rani Padmavati.

The veteran actors sent Deepika a bouquet of flowers with a hand-written note. Deepika was quick to thank them for the sweet gesture. She took to social media to share the special moment and thanked the couple for their support towards her and the film.

It wasn’t just the senior Kapoors who turned up to offer their backing to the cast and crew of the film. Bollywood turned out in significant numbers to watch the film. While some watched it individually others joined the cast at the Yash Raj Studios on Thursday night. Even Deepika’s ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor was snapped at a special screening of the film along with his newfound bestie Alia Bhatt. (Also Read: Brahmastra stars Ranbir and Alia catch Padmaavat’s special screening)

Both Ranveer and Shahid have received praises for their performances as Alauddin Khilji and Maharawal Ratan Singh respectively in Padmaavat. The film minted Rs 5 crore in just paid previews and promises a rock-solid start overseas. The film raked in about Rs 18 cr domestically on day 1. (Also Read: Padmaavat gets Rs 18 cr on Day 1 despite protests and controlled release)

While protests, over distortion of history in the film, intensified towards the release date, several critics have pointed out that this film, contrary to what Karni Sena believes, caters largely to the Rajput emotion.