Padmaavat gets green signal for release in Pakistan

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic drama 'Padmaavat' was cleared for release in Pakistan on Wednesday, 24th January reports IANS. 'Padmaavat' has been declared fit for public exhibition in the cinema houses without any excision by Central Board of Film Censors (CBFC)," said Mobashir Hasan who is a censor board's top official from Islamabad to IANS.

'Padmaavat' is set for a worldwide release on Thursday, 25th January. Initially, there were trepidations over the negative portrayal of Alauddin Khilji in the movie which received 'U' certification. Asked about it, Hasan said, "CBFC isn't biased in arts, creativity and healthy entertainment."

The Pakistani CBFC consulted Professor Waqar Ali Shah, Chairman, Department of History, Quaid-e-Azam University, for the film's certification as per rules. "A co-opted member has no voting rights. They are for expert opinion," Hasan explained.

Satish Reddy who is the chairman of a key film distributor in Pakistan said that 'Padmaavat' should have a "very strong" response in its opening weekend. Back in India, the makers of Bhansali’s magnum opus had faced a severe backlash from some fringe groups of the Rajput community over alleged historical distortions. Shri Rajput Karni Sena activists have been vandalizing public property across the country to stall the film's release. Originally titled 'Padmavati', the makers were asked to make five modifications -- including title change, an addition of disclaimers, and CGI alterations in a song to secure a U/A certificate.

Based on the 16th-century poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi's famed poem 'Padmavat', the movie tells us the story of Rajput valour and sacrifice and showcases Deepika Padukone as the brave queen Padmavati, Ranveer Singh as the menacing Alauddin Khilji and Shahid Kapoor as the proud king Maharawal Ratan Singh.