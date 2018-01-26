Padmaavat gets Rs 18 cr on Day 1 despite protests and controlled release

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-delayed magnum opus has hit the big screen and while critics and fans are all praises for the film, protests against it continue in different parts of the country. Intense agitation accompanied by four states refusing to release the film in theatres has had a moderate impact on the film’s box office collections. Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana have defied the Supreme Court’s orders that state the film should be released without restriction.

According to Box Office India, Day 1 box office collection for film stands at Rs 18 cr. The report mentions that the film would have witnessed a higher opening of about Rs 26-27 crores if it hadn’t been for protests against the film. The states’ refusal to screen the film has further dented revenue collection for the film. Collections in Mumbai have been the strongest with Rs 7 cr while south states Kerala and Tamil Nadu have raked in only about Rs 50 lakhs.

The film stars Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmini, Shahid Kapoor as her husband Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji. Protests across regions are largely led by the Rajput Karni Sena who claim that the Bhansali film features a dream sequence that involves Alauddin Khilji getting intimate with Rani Padmini. The agitations have only intensified even after the director has clarified that no such scene exists in the film.

Unending trouble surrounding the film has cast a shadow on the first weekend’s collection but given that it’s a three-day weekend, the makers can set their hopes on fans getting out to catch the much-awaited film.