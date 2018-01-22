Padmaavat attacked: Karni Sena members tear movie posters outside Telangana cinema hall

Less than a week from its release, a theatre gearing up to screen the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed epic has been attacked by protesters from the Karni Sena in Telangana. The Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahdi Kapoor starrer is scheduled for a January 25, 2018. According to agencies, Sena protesters tore posters outside the movie theatre. The situation was brought under control after the Begumpet police station was informed.

"Few persons came to Tivoli Theatre and tore the posters of Padmaavat, which is going to be screened on 25. We immediately informed the matter to Begumpet police. They reached the spot and spoke to them and sent them back," the manager said.

‘Padmaavat’ has been in several controversies since its inception since some members of the Rajput community accused the director of distorting history.

Gurugram: Members of Karni Sena distribute a memorandum in all the theatres of the city asking them not to screen #Padmaavat, say "wait and watch what happens on 25th" when asked what would they do when the film is screened on 25th January. pic.twitter.com/lbinnedlvO — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2018

Recently, the Supreme Court of India struck off notifications issued by the four BJP run states - Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat - to ban the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum-opus. The apex court had said that all states are constitutionally obliged to maintain law and order to prevent any untoward incident during the screening of the film.

The film was supposed to clash with Padman for a Republic Day weekend release but Akshay Kumar starrer Padman moved dates after Bhansali’s request. Padmaavat stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. The film is all set for a solo release on January 25. It’s now up to the state governments to maintain the law and order situation.