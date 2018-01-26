Padmaavat: Karni Sena vows to make a film on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s mother

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's retitled Padmaavat finally hit the silver screens on Thursday, January 25 after much turmoil. However, the protests against the film have not just failed to die down, the Rajput Karni Sena has now even announced a film on Bhansali's mother, which will be titled as ‘Leela ki Leela’. On Thursday, Govind Singh Khangarot, the Chittorgarh district president of Karni Sena, while addressing a press conference said that the film would be directed by Arvind Vyas and its scriptwriting process has already begun.

A ‘muhurat’ or auspicious time marking the commencement of the film would be performed in the next 15 days. The movie will be shot across Rajasthan and would be released in a year's time. Khangarot said, "Bhansali has insulted our mother Padmavati, but we will ensure that he feels proud of the movie we will make. As our country gives right to expression to everyone, we will ensure that this right is used to its fullest.”

On its subject matter, he added that Bhansali “has hurt the honour of Maa Padmini, hence we are also making the film. However, it will be one of which Bhansali will be proud.”

Protests against Padmaavat intensified as the release date neared. On Wednesday afternoon, a mob carrying lathis and stones attacked a bus carrying 30 students and three teachers of a Gurgaon school. Khangarot linked the heinous attack on the school bus to Bhansali and said, “I am laying direct charge against Bhansali and his network for the incident in Gurgaon. If they are not found guilty, then I’m ready to accept any punishment.”

Karni Sena’s commander in chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi has also accused Bhansali and “his team” of conspiring to create disharmony in the nation.