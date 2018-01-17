Padmaavat producers move Supreme Court against ban by various states

After 4 states banned Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat (earlier known as Padmavati), the makers of the film decided to move to the Supreme Court to challenge the ban. A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud have considered to hear the producers’ plea urgently as the movie is slated to release on January 25.

After Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, the movie has also been banned in Haryana. All the states cited problems with law and order as the reason to ban the movie. The makers, however, in the petition, stated that the movie was modified according to the remarks of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Even the title was changed from Padmavati to Padmaavat.

The state’s power to completely ban the movie was challenged by the movie’s producers. It was stated earlier by SC for a case in the past that a movie can only be suspended in a particular area because of the law and order situation. The movie can, however, cannot be completely banned.

Padmaavat was cleared by the CBFC on December 30 with five modification and a change of title.

The movie is based on an epic poem written by Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi in 1540, on Rani Padmavati, the queen of Chittor. Since its inception, Padmaavat has faced a lot of opposition from the Rajput community for allegedly portraying Rani Padmavati in an offensive manner.