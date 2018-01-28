Padmaavat: Ranveer Singh gets his best opening ever, collections up by Rs 32 cr

Violent protests by fringe groups like the Karni Sena, long delays in getting approvals by the Censor Board and the film’s title being changed to Padmaavat, the Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor starrer is finally up and running in theaters. The film saw some extraordinary struggles but the audience seems to be rewarding the makers and the actors well.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus has managed to rake in Rs 32 crore on its second day in the theaters. That figure brings the total collection of the film to Rs 56 crore in just three days since its opening. Padmavaat collected 19 Crores on January 25 and 5 Crore on January 24 from paid previews. The amount comes despite several state distributors deciding against screening the film.

It’s not the rising figure at the box office that’s bringing much cheer to the film. Padmaavat has become Ranveer Singh’s highest opening day grosser and has surpassed the collections of his all earlier releases namely Gunday (Rs 16.12 cr), Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (Rs. 16 cr), Bajirao Mastani (Rs 12.80 cr), Dil Dhadkne Do (Rs 10.53 cr) and Befikre (Rs 10.36 cr).​

All of the data pouring in over the last few days has brought with it a huge relief for the makers and the cast. Speaking about the film, actress Deepika Padukone said that the movie has spoken for itself. "I think there is a time for everything. The film has spoken for itself like you have seen the reactions to the film. It has been phenomenal. That is in a way the best response we can give, through the work that we do.”