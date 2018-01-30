Padmaavat: Records pouring in for Ranveer, Deepika and Shahid

Padmaavat, earlier known as Padmavati, was in controversy long before the film completed its production. With protest and violence all over the country especially in the states of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, the film finally released after a number of cuts and the film's title being modified. Now, adding some positive point to the long going debate, the film has crossed the 100 crore mark. If that’s not all, the lead actors Ranveer Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone have all made records as well.

To start off, thanks to Padmaavat, Deepika Padukone who played Rani Padmavati now has the highest number of Rs 100 crore films in her bag. For Ranveer Singh, the film turned out to be his fastest Rs 100 crore making film. And, this Sanjay Leela Bhansali magnum opus has given Shahid Kapoor his first 100 cr film.

Deepika has been one of the industry’s most successful actress and has a number of 100 crore films to her name. Earlier, her movies namely Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Race 2, Goliyoon Ki Raas Leela Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani crossed the 100 crore feat. Now with Padmaavat, she has the most number of films in the category in her kitty.

Padmaavat is Ranveer Singh’s fastest 1oo crore making film and the actor is overwhelmed. Talking about the feat to Bollywood life, he said, “It’s overwhelming and humbling to witness the kind of reaction that the film and my performance has received. I’m delighted about my personal milestones, but more than that I feel extremely happy for Sanjay sir whose vision is being celebrated not just by audiences in India but also the world over. I was scared to bits for taking on the part. I was apprehensive but Sanjay sir persisted and persuaded me. He was convinced that I could do it and backed me fully. As apprehensive as I was, I know how much he has contributed towards my growth as an actor and artiste. I took a leap of faith for him. He almost insisted that I do that. I am thrilled that what we have created together is a memorable character that left an impact on pop culture and folklore.”

For Shahid Kapoor, the film was his first in the category. He has been a part of some beautiful movies and has always been popular among fans but the 100 crore feat eluded him. R… Rajkumar which has been his biggest hit earned Rs 66.10 crore followed by Udta Punjab that collected Rs 60 crore from the box office. Well, guess it’s finally happening for Shahid Kapoor too!